Socially-Distanced Musical GAVROCHE Opens This Weekend at StarStruck Theatre

One of the first socially-distanced shows in America opens this weekend in Stuart, Florida. The world premiere of the new musical GAVROCHE, originally slated for April, opens to 50-percent capacity audiences tonight at StarStruck Theatre.

Faced with the unprecedented challenges of the county's Phase 2 guidelines, Artistic Director Jennifer Jones has innovated a new stage direction of the show, becoming one of the first directors in the nation to tackle these limitations in the theatrical world. The rescheduling and reopening of GAVROCHE is a story of perseverance for the theatre, community, and cast of teenagers and kids, set on world-premiering the show.

"Being able to bring this story to life, especially during this precarious time we are all living through, is vital. GAVROCHE is a musical about perseverance, freedom and the ability to cope with change. My young cast members are a model for teamwork and resilience, and will bring tears to all who witness their youthful energy, love and passion performing this stunning new show."

GAVROCHE is a new take on LES MISERABLES, telling the untold story of the teens and kids in the original Victor Hugo book. Featuring a pop, contemporary score by composer/lyricist Bonnie Gleicher (off-Broadway's ADDY & UNO), GAVROCHE is for fans of such enduring musicals as WICKED and ANNIE.

Book by Robert John Hoover, Music and Lyrics by Bonnie Gleicher, Direction by Jennifer Jones, Music Direction by Peter Jones, Choreography by Rebecca Beery.

For tickets and more information call 772-283-7787 or visit StarStruckFL.org.

