Singer Martin Sexton Comes to To Old School Square Pavilion, May 27

Just days after the legendary Jimmy Buffet brought safe, fun, live concerts back to Delray Beach, local jazz/pop fans are ready to party again next week as singer-songwriter Martin Sexton shows-off his unique combination of American rock and blue-eyed soul at Old School Square Pavilion on Thursday, May 27, at 8 pm.

The safely pod-centric and socially distanced concert is being produced at Old School Square by T-Presents, House of Parnes, and MusicWorks.

Each pod is like a private box that can comfortably accommodate up to four people, with prices starting at $120 per pod. The exclusive VIP Pod ($280) includes four seats and a table, bar service through the app Noble, and the very best views of the stage.

Tickets for Martin Sexton can be purchased online at www.OldSchoolSquare.org or by calling the Box Office at 561.243.7922, ext. 1.