SEND IN THE QUEENS Comes to Lake Worth Playhouse

The show arrives November 6-7, 2020.

Oct. 13, 2020  

Send In The Queens comes to Lake Worth Playhouse November 6-7, 2020.

This annual Drag Show Fundraiser is back by popular demand for the 13th consecutive year! A high-end, high-energy drag concert that features a cast of dazzling drag divas.
Featuring performances by: Melissa St. John, Daizee Deluxx, Velvet Lenore, Vasti Love Montana., Dee Dee VanCarter, Danielle Montgomery, Tonna Mackenzie and Lupita Hollywood.

All proceeds will go to benefit the Playhouse.

Buy tickets online at https://www.lakeworthplayhouse.org/welcome/limited/ or call 561-586-6410.



