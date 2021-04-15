Rob Russell Will Perform Two Live Concerts in Florida Next Week

After surviving major double heart surgery, Palm Beach County's favorite Master Showman Rob Russell is presenting his first two "live, live, live" concerts next week since "dying twice on the operating table" last December in the Cardiac ICU at JFK Medical Center.

From his years as the polished front man at the distinguished Governor's Club at Phillips Point to his neatly two decades as producer and emcee of the world famous Royal Room Cabaret at The Colony Hotel, Palm Beach, to his recent years as a singer, recording artist, and-after graduating top in his class at the Connecticut School of Broadcasting-Dick Robinson's fill-in tune-spinner on Legends Radio 100.3 FM, Russell has amassed numerous fans of his audience-wowing musical talents and flashy show biz anecdotes. He will be sharing both again at his first two post-surgery performances:

Wednesday, April 21 at 6:30 - Pelican Cafe

Accompanied on piano by Kim Forman, who studied with Jazz Legend Marian McPartland, Russell returns for his much anticipated weekly engagements, offering songs and stories and a lot of laughs at the cozy indoor/outdoor Italian restaurant that describes itself as where "Nantucket Meets the Florida Keys," under the skillful directions of husband-and-wife owners Mark Frangione and Karen Howe. "In addition to offering fabulous live music four nights a week, they have amazing food, too," promises the singer.

Pelican Café is located at 612 US-1 in Lake Park, FL 33403. For reservations, please call 561.842.7272.

Saturday, April 24 at 2 pm - Palm Beach International Jazz Festival

Kravis Center's Rinker Playhouse

Russell will be the opening act for the third annual Palm Beach International Jazz Festival, appearing along with the Amazing MusicWomen Jazz Ensemble and headliner Jesse Jones, Jr. At this joint celebration of UNESCO's International Jazz Day and a grand celebration of "the Great American Genre of Jazz," Russell will perform songs from his first CD, the appropriately named Hello Again, share a few celebrity stories and tributes, and may even welcome a few special guests.

For tickets, call the Kravis Center Box Office at 561.832.7469, Monday-Friday 10 am to 2 pm; or visit the official website at www.kravis.org.

In preparing for his first two public performances since heart surgery, Russell has started writing his first book, a memoir about his years in Palm Beach and the many amazing stars with which he has worked, including Broadway-TV diva Faith Prince, with whom Rob shared a dishy virtual chat on YouTube earlier this month during a widely viewed CULTURE & COCKTAILS conversation hosted by the Cultural Council for Palm Beach County.