Riverside Theatre for Kids Presents FROZEN JR.

Riverside Theatre for Kids presents the beloved Oscar-winning animated film Frozen in a live adaptation on stage with Frozen Jr., which performs on the Stark Stage from December 5 - 8, 2019.

Inspired by the story The Snow Queen written by Hans Christian Andersen, Frozen, the movie, quickly became the most successful musical and animated film of all time when it was released in 2013 earning over $1.2 billion worldwide. The film garnered critical praise and earned a Golden Globe and an Academy Award as the Best Animated Feature of 2013. A Broadway production with music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez and book by Jennifer Lee, all originators of the film, opened on Broadway in February 2018 and continues to be one Broadway's the top weekly earners.

Frozen Jr. is a one-hour version of the show specifically created for young performers and includes all the silly humor, great music and inventive story from the original.

Featuring a cast of 41 young performers, Frozen Jr. tells the story of two princesses, Anna and Elsa, who happen to be sisters and the reconnection of their estranged relationship. Elsa has magical powers to freeze objects and people, which she does not know how to control. After inheriting the throne, Elsa flees, inadvertently causing the kingdom to become frozen in an eternal winter, and nearly kills her sister. She must make the ultimate sacrifice and show true love in order to save the kingdom.

"We are extremely excited to be the first on the Treasure Coast to present this wonderful show," said Kevin Quillinan, Director of Education at Riverside Theatre and Director for this production. "It is a timeless story of sisterhood and family bonds that are stronger than any magical powers or external villains.

"Most of our cast fell in love with this movie when it first came out, so there's a nice nostalgia for them to become their favorite characters. This is a very touching story and I have been moved by the simple power of these kids singing and harmonizing these beautiful songs together. In a world that often feels so chaotic and out of control, there is such beauty and magic in watching these kids create this show for our stage."

The Cast includes: Kristina Gregg (Anna), Rebecca Kaylor (Elsa), Emma Fini (Olaf), Davion Louissaint (Kristoff), Abigail Moon Lantz (Sven), David Calahan (Hans), Cristina Pines (Pabbie), Emily Rose Olsson (Bulda), Braden Elwell (Duke of Weselton), Chantal Werner (Oaken), Peter Wixon (King Agnarr), Gabrielle Palma (Queen Iduna), Baylin Bischoff (Young Anna), Jessah Jean Moore (Middle Anna), Isabella Curulla (Young Elsa) and Catie Lincoln (Middle Elsa)

Additional cast members include: Kelsey Albrecht, Wallace K. Bailey, Lauren Chesley, Tyler Alexa Colgan, Samantha Curulla, Ruby Offut DeGroat, Emily Duncanson, Rylee Green, Charlize Jijon, Avery Kissam, Joaquin Malare-Medina, Sasha Martell, Lillian McCullough, Rosemary McCullough, Heather O'Corry-Crowe, Juan Osorio, Caitlyn Powell, Ava Powers, Xaria Arielle Reason, Brodie Rohrbough, Danielle Rustay, Kayla Serke, Kaitlin Simmons, Chloe Stepanek, and Palmer Lynn Vorkapich.

Along with Director Quillinan, the creative team includes: Debbie Quillinan (Music Director), Cassandra Brooks, Mac Ogle, Parker Reeves, and Samantha Young (Assistant Directors/ Choreographers), Sean Cox (Scenic Design), Lily Bowman (Costume Design), Rachel Hemm (Lighting Design), Jason Taylor (Sound Design), Kathryn Nabors (Props Design), and Kylee Risdon (Stage Manager).

Tickets are $10 and can purchased by calling the Riverside Box Office at 772-231-6990 or online at www.riversidetheatre.com.

Riverside Theatre is located at 3250 Riverside Park Drive, Vero Beach, FL 32963. Riverside Theatre programs are sponsored in part by the State of Florida, Department of State, Division of Cultural Affairs and the Florida Arts Council, and the National Endowment for the Arts. Riverside Theatre is a member of the Cultural Council of Indian River County, the Indian River Chamber of Commerce, and the Sebastian River Area Chamber of Commerce.





Related Articles Shows View More Palm Beach Stories

More Hot Stories For You