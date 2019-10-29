Riverside Theatre To Present 22nd Annual Festival of Trees Benefiting Children's Theatre Programming

Riverside Theatre, led by Producing Artistic Director/CEO Allen D. Cornell and Managing Director/COO Jon R. Moses presents the 22nd Annual Festival of Trees. Benefitting Children's Theatre programming and scholarships, the Festival, begins on Friday, November 22 with a glittering gala and A Motown and More Christmas show and continues with the regular showcase on November 23 & 24, 2019.

Featuring a "Winter Wonderful" theme, the entire Riverside Theatre campus will feature a sparkling world of Christmas trees, holiday displays, a Santa's village, community choirs, and a fun night of surprises for the whole family on Saturday from 4 to 8pm.

Gala attendees on November 22nd will welcome the holidays with a progressive evening full of entertainment. The Gala begins at Riverside Children's Theatre with the opening the Festival Forest and Silent Auction with passed hors d'oeuvres provided by Orchid Gourmet Catering, then move to the Riverside Loop with food stations under the twinkling lights by Elizabeth Kennedy & Co. Attendees will enter the Stark Stage for a very special A Motown and More Christmas featuring the music of some of Motown's greatest artists - Stevie Wonder, The Supremes, The Temptations, Marvin Gaye and more. The evening concludes with champagne and dessert supplied by Wild Thyme Catering.

There will be four distinct areas on the Riverside campus for people to enjoy: The Festival Forest, Santa's Village, the Festival Market and the Grand Festival Hall & Christmas Shoppe.

The Festival Forest - Riverside Children's Theatre is transformed into a magical forest with over 50 beautifully decorated trees and 20 holiday wreaths. Designers from all over the area volunteer their time, talent and treasure to create these unique, holiday masterpieces. The gingerbread village, a magical mix of large and small creations, is always a focal point in the display area and completes any home, holiday décor.

Santa's Village - What would a holiday party be without Kris Kringle in attendance? This outdoor area will feature music, performances, family activities, a synthetic skating rink for kids, and Santa himself. Santa's Village will also be the main location for Family Night where kids can enjoy crafts, games, and the twinkling decorations.

Grand Festival Hall & Christmas Shoppe - Riverside Theatre's main building will be a hub of activity with the Community Stage on the Waxlax Stage showcasing performances by local choirs and musicians, and the festive Christmas Shoppe.

Festival Market - Take a stroll through the Festival Market. Visit our vendors and peruse their sweet treats and festive fashions! The kids can try their skills at Maximum Velocity Gymnastics' Obstacle Course, and parents can enjoy a relaxing chair massage provided by Serenity Solutions.

And of course, the ever popular Dine with Santa returns with a visit by Ole St. Nick, musical performances, and a delectable breakfast or brunch buffet. There will be a 9am Breakfast and a 12noon Brunch on Sunday, November 24.

The 22nd Annual Festival of Trees takes place November 22-24, 2019. To purchase tickets or for more information, call the Box Office at 772-231-6990 or go one line to www.riversidetheatre.com.





