Riverside Theatre Presents Alfred Hitchcock's THE 39 STEPS

Riverside Theatre is proud to present the uproarious, Tony Award-winning comedy, The 39 Steps. The 39 Steps performs on the Waxlax Stage from January 21 - February 9, 2020.

Mix a Hitchcock masterpiece with a juicy spy novel, add a dash of Monty Python and you have The 39 Steps, a fast-paced whodunit for anyone who loves a mystery. Winner of two Tony Awards, the play is filled with nonstop laughs, up to 150 characters (played by four actors), a plane crash, handcuffs, missing fingers, and some good old-fashioned romance. This comedy contains every scene in Alfred Hitchcock's award-winning 1935 thriller of the same name.

Richard Hannay is at a London theatre when a fight breaks out and a shot is fired. In the ensuing panic, he finds himself holding a frightened Annabella Schmidt, who talks him into taking her back to his apartment.

She tells him that she is a spy and is being chased by assassins because she has uncovered a plot to steal vital British military secrets. She shares her knowledge of a mysterious espionage group called "The 39 Steps."

When she is found dead the next day in Hannay's apartment, he becomes a notorious fugitive fleeing the authorities and hiding in the English countryside. From a London music hall to Scotland's most remote highlands, Hannay meets a bevy of eccentric personages as he embarks on a journey to clear his name, uncover the assassins, and save the realm. Can he do it in time?

The 39 Steps combines, mishaps, mistaken identities, and tongue-in-cheek references to everything we love about murder mysteries, detective movies, and Alfred Hitchcock thrillers.

Riverside's production of The 39 Steps is directed by Trey Compton and stars Dan Fenaughty (Richard Hannay), Jessica Mosher (Annabella Schmidt, Pamela, Margaret), Seth Andrew Bridges (Man 1), and Bruce Warren (Man 2).

The production crew includes: Emily Luongo (Scenic Designer), Jen Dasher (Costume Designer), Sarah Jean Elliott (Lighting Designer), Craig Beyrooti (Sound Designer), Jack Audet (Associate Sound Designer), Kyle Atkins (Production Stage Manager) and Christine Colonna (Assistant Stage Manager). Casting was done in New York by Wojcik/Seay Casting.

The 39 Steps performs January 21 - February 9, 2020 on the Waxlax Stage at Riverside Theatre. Tickets are $65. Tickets can be purchased by calling the Box Office at 772-231-6990 or online at www.riversidetheatre.com.





