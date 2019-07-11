Riverside Dance Festival Welcomes Dimensions Dance Theatre Of Miami

Now its eighth year, the Riverside Dance Festival, a partnership between Ballet Vero Beach and Riverside Theatre, is an intensive, two-week dance program that offers students the opportunity to work and learn from some of the best current American modern dance companies. The culmination of the two weeks of classes and workshops results in a FREE public performance with the students and professional dancers on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 2pm.

"Continuing the pursuit to bring the best of dance to our own backyard, Ballet Vero Beach is thrilled to present Dimensions Dance Theatre of Miami to be part of this year's Dance Festival," said Adam Schell, Artistic Director of Ballet Vero Beach and Director of Dance Education at Riverside. "It is a very unique experience and I cannot wait to see what the students and professionals present at the end of the Festival."

Started in 2012 under the direction of Mr. Schnell, accepted students from the local area and around the country will experience daily technique classes with Dimensions dancers and Riverside's distinguished faculty. The eighth Riverside Dance Festival runs July 22 through August 3 and accepted a limited number of dedicated dancers from ages 10 and up.

Dimensions, founded by former Miami City Ballet principal couple Jennifer Kronenberg and Carlos Guerra, has been heating up audiences with bold performances since the company's founding in 2016. In three short years the company has already performed at venerable dance venues like Jacob's Pillow and New York City's Joyce Theater.

Previous renown dance companies that have participated in the Riverside Dance Festival include: Prometheus Dance, Ballet Nebraska, Wylliams/Henry Contemporary Dance, CORE Dance, and Ariel Rivka Dance Company.

The Riverside Dance Festival performance with Dimensions Dance Theatre of Miami and will be held on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 2pm. The performance will take place at the conclusion of RT Star's Back To School Party, which runs from 10am to 2pm that day.

Tickets for the dance performance are FREE. For more information on the Riverside Dance Festival or RT Star's Back To School Party, call the Box Office at 772-231-6990 or online at www.riversidetheatre.com.





