Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts Announces Changes in 2020/2021 Season

The changes will alter the Regional Arts Classical Concert Series and Kravis On Broadway.

The Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts has announced the cancelation and rescheduling of previously announced performances in two of the multi-show series for the upcoming 2020/2021 season.

Regional Arts Classical Concert Series

following shows have canceled their tours and will not be performing: MUSIC "At Eight" - China Philharmonic Orchestra (November 15), George Li, Piano (December 9), Renée Fleming (January 3), Cleveland Orchestra (January 28), and Buffalo Philharmonic (March 22); and MUSIC "At Two" - Internationale Bach Stuttgart (November 22) and Moscow State Symphony Orchestra (January 18).

Kravis On Broadway

Jimmy Buffet's Escape to Margaritaville has been rescheduled from December 15-20 to January 5-10. The tour of My Fair Lady, originally scheduled for January 5-10, has been canceled.

Ticketholders to canceled performances have the option of receiving a refund back to their original method of payment, or donating their tickets to the Kravis Center as a tax-deductible gift to support the Center through these challenging times or to receive a non-expiring gift certificate for a future purchase.

To stay up to date on all upcoming Kravis Center performances, visit the Center's official website www.kravis.org.

