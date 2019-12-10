Photo Flash: Jewish Federation Celebrates Israeli Art, Culture and Cuisine at The Lighthouse ArtCenter

Jewish Federation of Palm Beach County's Israel Program Center welcomed more than 100 guests to "Taste of Israel", a one-of-a-kind event celebrating Israel art, life, culture and cuisine on December 1, 2019 at the Lighthouse ArtCenter Gallery in Tequesta. Guests sampled Israeli wine and food, and soaked in the international photographic exhibition, "Humans of Tel Aviv, by Israeli artist/photographer Erez Kaganovitz.

In addition to the cultural experience, attendees had the opportunity to share the miracle of Hanukkah by donating gift cards for children who receive services from Alpert Jewish Family Service. The initiative is part of Federation's Jewish Volunteer Center's 8 Days 8 Ways of Giving Back initiative.

"Jewish life - our holidays, our culture, our traditions - are all linked to Israel, which is why Federation's Israel Program Center is proud to bring this experience to the Palm Beaches for the first time this year," shared Peter Eckstein, Director, Israel Programming and Education Innovation. "It is always an honor to celebrate Israel while raising awareness for the needs of our growing and dynamic community during the holiday season and all year long."

The photographic exhibition, which remained one of the featured displays at the ArtCenter during the first week of December, features enlarged photos highlighting the vibrant cultures evident throughout Tel Aviv - Israel's second most populous city - a contrast to what many envision of Israeli culture. The artist was inspired to photograph the melting pot that is Tel Aviv after experiencing the popular "Humans of New York" photographic project.

For more information about Jewish Federation and meaningful ways to connect to the Jewish community, visit jewishpalmbeach.org.

