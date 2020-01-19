Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of EVITA at the Wick Theatre

Marilyn A. Wick, managing executive producer presented Andrew Lloyd Webber ( (music) & Tim Rice (lyrics) EVITA at The Wick Theatre last night and BroadwayWorld was there for the opening night. Check out the photos below!

The Cast of Evita starred Daniella Mass as Eva Peron ( Kristina Huegel at select performances), Che, Michael Focas, Peron, Sean McDermott, and featured Frank Francisco as Magaldi and Samantha O'Donell as the Mistress.

The production was directed by Norm Norb Joerder, musical direction, Darren R. Cohen, Choreography Stephen Casey, Costume Design, Jim Buff, Set Design, Kimberly Wick, Lighting, Jose Santiago, Sound, Justin Thompson, Projections, Josieu Jean, Len Pfluger, Wig/Hair, Doug Lucasaylor Love, Assistant, Jeffrey George.

Evita began as a rock opera concept album released in 1976. It's success led to productions in London's West End in 1978, winning the Laurence Olivier Award for Best Musical, and on Broadway a year later, where it was the first British musical to receive the Tony Award for Best Musical.

From Marilyn Wick (producer)

"I have very much looked forward to bringing this show to The Wick age. We have assembled our best artistic team-including my daughter, Kimberly, who not only curates the museum exhibits, but has brought her artistic skills to the set design for this show."

Production photos by Amy Pasquantonio

Daniella Mass

Marilyn Wick, managing executive producer, The Wick Theatre

Sean McDermott & Daniella Mass

Daniella Mass & Sean McDermott

Michael Focas

Samantha O'Donnell & Frank Francisco

Samantha O'Donnell & Frank Francisco

The People of Argentina

EVITA

EVITA

EVITA

EVITA

EVITA

EVITA

Daniella Mass

Coming Attractions

Coming Attractions

Coming Attractions

Eda Sorokoff & Darren R. Cohen, musical director

