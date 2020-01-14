Photo Coverage: HEY, MADAM PRODUCER: A Conversation with Theatrical Impresarios

Dave Lawrence, President & CEO of the Cultural Council of Palm Beach County presented an informative and entertaining evening with some of South Florida's most important and well known theater producers. Suzanne L. Niedland, award-winning filmmaker, actor and Broadway producer interviewed Marcie Gorman, executive producer and artistic director of MNM Theatre Company, Vicki Halmos, founder/producer of Entr'Acte Theatrix, Jan McArt, producer & director of Theatre Arts Program Development at Lynn University, and Marilynn Wick, executive managing producer of The Wick Theatre & Costume Museum.

The conversations produced a fascinating insight into the interesting careers of these dynamic women who have brought "Broadway" to South Florida. The Colony Hotel Coral Ballroom was filled to capacity with Cultural Council members and friends of the theatre from NYC and Florida for the event.

Marci Gorman, Executive Producer & Artistic Director of MNM Theatre Company presents musicals at the Kravis Center's Rinker Playhouse, including recent productions of Man of La Mancha, and A Funny Think Happened on the Way to the Forum with Cabaret scheduled for next May.

Vicki Halmos, Founder/Producer of Entr'Acte Theatrix, which stages musicals at Old School Square's Crest Theatre, including the recent productions of The Addams Family and Monty Python's Spamalot.

Jan McArt, Producer & Director of Theatre Arts Program Development at Lynn University, where she created and oversees four popular theatrical series: Libby Dodson's Live at Lynn Theatre Series, Live at Lynn American Songbook series, Jan McArt's New Play Readings, and the Mabel Mercer Foundation's Cabaret at Lincoln Center Comes to Live at Lynn, plus the upcoming production of the musical Gigi in which philanthropist Lois Pope "returns to the stage."

Marilynn Wick, Executive Managing Producer of The Wick Theater & Costume Museum, which this season is presenting major productions of The Music Man, Evita, A Chorus Line.

Photo Credit: Stephen Sorokoff



Suzanne L. Niedland, Vicki Halmos, Marcie Gorman, Marilynn Wick, Jan McArt



David Lawrence, president/CEO



Suzanne L. Niedland



Marilynn Wick & Jan McArt



Vicki Halmos



Marcie Gorman



Hey, Madam Producer



Marilynn Wick & Jan McArt



Marilynn Wick



Vicki Halmos



Gary Scheikhart



Wayne Hosford & Jan McArt



Scott Courant, Legends Radio & Jan McArt



Eda Sorokoff, Barrington Stage Co. & Marilyn Wick



Hey Madam Producer