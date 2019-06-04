Palm Beach Photographic Centre Hosts Free Events Alongside SPACE ODYSSEY 2019

Palm Beach Photographic Centre (PBPC), today invited the public to two FREE events around the opening of its next major exhibition:

SPACE ODYSSEY 2019

Astronaut Scott Kelly's Epic Visual Voyages

June 20 to August 3, 2019

One's perspective shifts when one lives for an entire year-as Commander Scott Kelly, and no other American astronaut in history, has-in the isolating, grueling, and utterly unforgiving vacuum of space. Kelly's photos prove that this perspective-from 250 miles above earth-while hard-won, is also almost unspeakably beautiful.

"While breaking records for being in outer space, NASA Astronaut Scott Joseph Kelly, talked to President Obama about what he was seeing and pictures he was taking, the President encouraged him to share his pictures with the world via Twitter and Instagram. Space traveler extraordinary Kelly did," says NeJame. "This exhibition celebrates the best of his pictures and his voyages as well as a bonus look at best pictures of NASA's amazing history. SPACE SELFIES."

Curated by renowned award-winning picture editor Scott McKiernan with generous sponsorship from ZUMA Press, this stunning exhibition, Kelly captures sunsets, moonrises, the aurora borealis, and the luminous, hazy tapestry of the Milky Way. He presents snapshots of life and work on the International Space Station, from spacewalks to selfies. But above all-or floating amid all-he takes the earth itself as his celestial muse. Here are hurricanes, wrinkled mountains, New York City shining like a galaxy-glorious photographs that are, in themselves, a passionate argument for the preservation of our planet in the face of climate change and environmental destruction.

FREE Opening Reception

Wednesday, June 19, 6 to 8 pm

The public is invited to a FREE Opening Reception for the exhibition SPACE ODYSSEY.

FREE Lecture by Scott Mc Kiernan

SPACE Tourism: Room with the Ultimate View!

Thursday, June 20, 1:30 to 3 pm

Award-winning picture editor and all around space junkie Scott Mc Kiernan, the curator of this exhibition, will give a free public lecture, taking attendees on an "out of this world visual odyssey." Visitors to the Photo Centre will learn how the astronauts bring back those extraordinary views and share some of their one of a kind experiences. Mc Kiernan will also discuss the photographic gear that makes it all possible.

Photo: Scott Kelly Spacewalk

December 21, 2015, ISS, Low Earth Orbit: NASA Astronaut Scott Kelly, 52, is seen floating during a spacewalk outside the International Space Station. NASA astronauts Kelly and Kopra released brake handles on crew equipment carts on either side of the space station's mobile transporter rail car so it could be latched in place ahead of Wednesday's docking of a Russian cargo resupply spacecraft. Kelly and Kopra also tackled several get-ahead tasks during their three hour, 16-minute spacewalk

Photo Credit: Scott Kelly





