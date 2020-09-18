Palm Beach Photographic Centre Announces Winners of 24th Annual MEMBERS' SHOW

Members' Show runs through November 28.

Fatima NeJame, president and chief executive officer of the world renowned Palm Beach Photographic Centre (PBPC), today announced the prize winners of its current exhibition: 24th Annual MEMBERS' SHOW, running live and online through November 28.

Best In Show went to Bob Chilton from West Palm Beach for his photograph Read, Read, Read. He received a cash prize of $950.

The First Place winner was Patricia Tiller of West Palm Beach for her untitled photo, while Second Place went to Linh M Trinh of Palm Springs for Gator Babies. This year's Smartphone Best in Show winner was Gregory Mcintosh of Vero Beach for Cloister.

Palm Beach Photographic Centre's 24th Annual MEMBERS' SHOW is a juried exhibition that showcases the work of its members, both inside the Photo Centre and on its Web site, www.workshop.org.

The Juror for the 24th Annual Members Show was Matt Stock, an award-winning, Miami-based photographer whose area of expertise is creating hyper-realistic night-time nature photographs with a technique referred to as painting with light. He was one of 30 artists chosen nationally to represent the National Park Service for their Centennial Anniversary in 2016 and was asked to talk about his unique photographic technique at TEDx Coconut Grove. His work can be found in private collections across the U.S.

Also on display now at the Photo Centre is The FOTOcamp Exhibition, showcasing works by the talented young people, ages 10 to 17, who participated in this summer's Virtual FOTOcamp for Kids. This year's FOTOcamp winner is Daisy Dutko of Jupiter for her photo, My Hair.

The Photo Centre is located at the downtown City Center municipal complex at 415 Clematis Street in downtown West Palm Beach. Hours are 10 am to 5 pm. Monday through Saturday. For more information, please call 561.253.2600 or visit www.workshop.org or www.fotofusion.org.

The Palm Beach Photographic Centre is a non-profit organization dedicated to enriching life through the photographic arts. All donations are greatly appreciated at www.workshop.org/contrib.

