Palm Beach Dramaworks Showcases Talented South Florida Teens

Nine gifted local students are showcasing their talents at Palm Beach Dramaworks in three performances of Benj Pasek and Justin Paul's Edges, the first production by TheAcademy@pbd, a new program that provides teens with classes and the opportunity to perform onstage in a professional setting. The musical about self-discovery and coming of age, by the Tony and Oscar-winning composers of Dear Evan Hansen, La La Land, and The Greatest Showman, runs from June 28-30.

"Working with these students has been a joy," said Director of Education and Community Engagement Gary Cadwallader, who directed the show. "I am so impressed by the level of young talent right in our own backyard, and thrilled that we could give them the opportunity to work with wonderful pros like our associate director, Elizabeth Dimon, and musical director, Joshua, Lubben, to give them a truly enriching experience. I look forward to seeing what they do next."

The participating students are Catherine Boynton, Oxbridge Academy; Jaime Brustein, Alexander W. Dreyfoos School of the Arts; Braden Chavers, Suncoast Community High School; Lily Counihan, Cardinal Newman High School; Kai Alivia Koren, Park Vista Community High School; Chloe Laine-Lobsinger, Alexander W. Dreyfoos School of the Arts; Christian Ogunmekan, Forest Hill Community High School; Coco Pollard, Alexander W. Dreyfoos School of the Arts; and Alexa Rubenstein, Alexander W. Dreyfoos School of the Arts. Performances are June 28 and 29 at 7pm, and June 30 at 2pm. Tickets are $15 for students and $30 for adults.

For more information contact the box office at (561) 514-4042, or visit www.palmbeachdramaworks.org.





