Palm Beach Dramaworks Presents The Lubben Brothers In Concert

The Lubben Brothers, whose dazzling musicianship delighted Palm Beach Dramaworks audiences in Woody Guthrie's American Song and The Spitfire Grill, take center stage at the Don & Ann Brown Theatre from June 21-23 as part of the Sounds of Summer concert series.

The brothers will perform genre-blending acoustic folk music that highlights their roots: Irish/Celtic fiddle tunes, John Denver, Woody Guthrie, and spirituals. They describe the program as an evening of brand new original music, some wild fiddling, and storytelling through American folksong. Performances are June 21 and 22 at 8pm, and June 23 at 2pm.

The Lubben Brothers, based in West Palm Beach, are an acoustic group made up of triplets Michael, Tom, and Joshua. Their younger brother, Isaac, joins them from the suburbs of Chicago whenever possible. The brothers specialize in tight vocal harmonies and use a unique blend of folk instruments including banjo, mandolin, accordion, tin whistle, hammered dulcimer, and fiddle. Classically trained at a young age, their modern songwriting style incorporates folk roots with complex pop ideas. They have performed at such venues as the Meyer Amphitheatre, the South Florida Fair, and the Flagler Museum. They also wrote and appeared as actor/musicians in the world premiere of The Luck of Roaring Camp, based on Bret Harte's short story, which was produced by Palm Beach Atlantic University last October. Music from their two albums has aired on radio stations in Iowa, Minnesota, and Florida, and they have also been interviewed on NPR's Folk and Acoustic Music (WLRN 91.3, Miami). On July 1 they will release their original single, Smile Again.

Tickets for The Lubben Brothers are $35. Purchase tickets to both The Lubben Brothers and Jill and Rich Switzer (who perform at PBD from August 2-4) and save $5 per ticket.

For more information contact the box office at (561) 514-4042, or visit www.palmbeachdramaworks.org.







Related Articles Shows View More Palm Beach Stories

More Hot Stories For You