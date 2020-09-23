Palm Beach Dramaworks Announces Season Update

The 2020/21 season, which was scheduled to begin next month, has been postponed.

Palm Beach Dramaworks Producing Artistic Director William Hayes and Managing Director Sue Ellen Beryl announced today that the 2020/21 season, which was scheduled to begin next month, has been postponed.

"The safety and well-being of our staff, artists, and patrons is of paramount importance to us," said Hayes. "After processing all currently available information, we felt we had no choice but to make the difficult decision to postpone our upcoming season until the fall of 2021. We have come to the conclusion that we cannot operate the theatre until social distancing is no longer required; until there is a vaccine that is safe, effective, and readily available; and until our patrons feel safe to return. Of course, if that happens before October 2021, we will pivot and resume presenting the high-quality professional theatre that our audiences have come to expect."

Aware early on during the pandemic that PBD's twentieth anniversary season might not come off as originally planned, the company took steps to maintain the confidence of patrons who had already paid for their subscriptions. "We transferred all subscription funds to a special bank account, separate from our operating funds," said Beryl. "It's our way of assuring our patrons that their money is safe and will be applied to the 2021/22 season. By maintaining their subscriptions, they also secure their same seats and their same series."

Although the theatre is dark, PBD has established a vigorous online presence that will be expanding in the weeks and months ahead. Announcements about these new and exciting, free virtual programs will begin to roll out shortly.

Palm Beach Dramaworks is a non-profit, professional theatre and is a member of the Theatre Communications Group, the South Florida Theatre League, Florida Professional Theatres Association, and the Cultural Council of Palm Beach County.

