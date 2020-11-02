Palm Beach Arts Will Lose an Estimated $48 Million This Year

The survey recorded responses from 33 non-profit arts groups.

Palm Beach Arts is set to lose an estimated $48 million this year, according to a new survey conducted by the city's Cultural Council, Florida Theater On Stage reports.

"I haven't had anybody say that to me directly, but based on everything we're seeing nationally and because this is not going away anytime soon... we stand a very real chance to lose some cultural gems in our community unless there are some very real resources for this group," said Dave Lawrence, president and CEO of the Cultural Council.

"Across the board, we are looking at a very different cultural sector right now as we look forward," he said. "We will probably see a shortened season from some and maybe less ambitious collaborations of programs."

The survey showed that the organizations, including theaters and museums, lost around $26.2 million in program fees, admissions and other earned income, about $5.4 million in contributions, and an anticipated loss for the rest of the calendar year of another $16 million in ticket sales.

