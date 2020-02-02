PBIEA Offers One Day Intensive Audition Workshop With Ken Kay

The Palm Beach Institute for the Entertainment Arts will offer a one-day intensive Master Class on Auditioning taught by respected actor/director Kenneth Kay. Mr. Kay is a theater and film professional with 40-plus years of experience. The class will be held on Saturday, May 9th, from 10 am to 5 pm. The course will be divided into a three hour morning session and a three hour afternoon session, with a one hour break for lunch in the middle.

The Institute's Managing Director Donna Carbone said, "This fast-paced practicum on the Do's and More Do's of auditioning for the professional theater is a must for serious actors. The class is open to everyone, whether they are currently students at the Institute or actors who want to add another tool to their acting tool belt."

In a recent interview, Kay said, "Auditioning well is an absolute necessity for any actor wishing to succeed in the theater. I've spent a lot of my life auditioning for parts and conducting auditions, so this master class is a by-product of that experience. The good and the not so good."

Session One will cover the nuts and bolts business of the audition process, from finding and choosing material, to head shots and resumes, to finding places to work and the process of arranging auditions, the etiquette of the auditions, and the follow-up procedure after the audition is over.

Session Two will be devoted to working on and critiquing monologues brought in by the actors in the class.

"By breaking the class into two sessions, the actors get a chance to apply the things that we have been discussing. Actors must be able to deal with the business part of the theater and still remain emotionally available when they hear the call, Next! Otherwise, by the time they hear Thank you, it may be too late," Kay advised.

The cost of the Master Class on Audition is $120. Lunch will be provided for an additional $20. Actors should prepare a 60-90 second monologue of contemporary material and bring a copy of their monologue, a current head shot and their resume.

Enrollment is limited to 25 and reservations are required. Please call 561 743-9955 or e-mail Donna Carbone at pbinstituteentertainmentarts@gmail.com to reserve your seat.





