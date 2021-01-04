PB Photo Centre and Cultural Council Issue 'Call For Photographers' On Life In PB County

The Cultural Council for Palm Beach County and the Palm Beach Photographic Centre announce an open call to Palm Beach County photographers to submit an image of life in Palm Beach County to be considered for an exhibition at the Cultural Council in Lake Worth Beach, running February 27 through March 27, 2021.

"We are very excited about collaborating with the Cultural Council to celebrate both local photographers and the beauty around us," says Fatima NeJame, president and chief executive officer of the world famous Photo Centre, located in downtown West Palm Beach.

"This is a great opportunity for the Cultural Council to collaborate with the Photo Center, particularly during FOTOfusion, while also spotlighting some very talented photographers," agrees Jessica Ransom, artist services coordinator at the Cultural Council.

"We are seeking professional artists who live or work in Palm Beach County to submit an image that epitomizes some aspect of life in the Palm Beaches. The Call is open to all residents who live or work in Palm Beach County," Ransom adds. "Each artist may submit one to five images, but the final selection will be limited to one image per artist. Judging will be based upon overall quality, creativity and vision of each work."

Criteria for the Call are as follows:

+ Photographers who are eligible to apply must live or work in Palm Beach County.

+ Work must have been created within the past two years, with the theme of life in Palm Beach County.

+ The Cultural Council for Palm Beach County is looking to feature artists that have not exhibited at the Cultural Council previously.

+ All images must include artist name, title, date, medium, print size.

+ Images submitted must be at least 2400 pixels but no more than 3000 pixels on the longest side.

Images must be submitted by January 17, 2021. A maximum of five images may be entered for consideration by the judge and possible inclusion in the exhibit.

For a complete list of submission requirements and guidelines, please visit https://www.workshop.org/call-to-photographers.

Chosen photographs will be featured at the Cultural Council for Palm Beach County from February 27 - March 27, 2021.