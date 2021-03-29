PB Photo Centre Presents Exhibition By Award-Winning Photojournalist Maggie Steber

Fatima NeJame, president and chief executive officer of the world-renowned Palm Beach Photographic Centre (PBPC), today invited art lovers and photo fans to enjoy the current exhibition by award-winning photojournalist Maggie Steber, the recipient of the prestigious FOTOmentor Award 2021.

This exhibition by Miami-based documentary photographer Maggie Steber, a Guggenheim Fellow and Pulitzer Prize finalist in 2019, presents a broad brushstroke of her work done in 70 different countries. From photographing the birth of a new day for Haiti to the melancholic voyage of her mother's memory loss to her many National Geographic Magazine stories, it also includes images from her latest personal project, The Secret Garden of Lily LaPalma.

Named as one of National Geographic's "11 Women of Vision" in 2013, Steber's honors include the Lucie Award for Photojournalism 2019, Overseas Press Club President's Award 2019, Joseph A. Sprague Memorial Award in 2020 for commitment to the craft of visual journalism that advances the profession, the Leica Medal of Excellence, World Press Photo Foundation and Pictures of the Year Awards, the Medal of Honor for Distinguished Service to Journalism from the University of Missouri, the Alicia Patterson Grant, the Ernst Haas Grant, and a Knight Foundation Grant.

Steber has worked in the small nation of Haiti for 30 years. Aperture published her monograph on Haiti entitled Dancing On Fire. Her work is published in multiple platforms and publications and is exhibited in dozens of festivals and galleries throughout the United States and overseas. Her photographs are also included in the American Women Collection at the Library of Congress, the Guggenheim Foundation, and the Richter Library and many private collections.

The Photo Centre is located at the downtown City Center municipal complex at 415 Clematis Street in downtown West Palm Beach. Hours are 10 am to 5 pm. Monday through Saturday. For more information, please call 561.253.2600 or visit www.workshop.org or www.fotofusion.org.

The Palm Beach Photographic Centre is a non-profit organization dedicated to enriching life through the photographic arts. All donations are greatly appreciated at www.workshop.org/contrib.