Open House Announced At Palm Beach Institute For The Entertainment Arts

The Palm Beach Institute for the Entertainment Arts (PBIEA), formerly the Burt Reynolds Institute for Film and Theatre, is starting off the new year with a bang. Managing Director Donna Carbone announced that a dedicated and hard-working Board of Directors has been installed to usher this new entity through its transitional period. The Chairman is Barry Kramer. He is joined by Dr. Michael K. Carbone and Mark Risher as Directors. All three are long-time supporters of the Burt Reynolds Institute.

Additionally, an Advisory Committee has been created, which will function as the intermediary between staff, students and the Board. The Chair of that committee is Lisa Wood. She is joined by Broadway star Avery Sommers, Jennifer Kramer and Carmen Magri.

PBIEA will be hosting an open house on Sunday afternoon, January 12th, at 1 pm. Light refreshments will be served. This is an opportunity for anyone interested in honing their skills as an actor, writer, and/or filmmaker to meet the teachers and current students at the Institute. The teachers include Sherman Roberts (beginning acting), C. Todd Vittum (intermediate acting), Dudley Remus (advanced acting), Donna Carbone (creative writing) and New York based actor/director John Cappelletti. In February, Cappelletti will teach a 10-week graduate level course, which will take students through an intensive dissection of how an actor prepares for a role. All of the teachers at the Institute have impressive resumes and a long history of success in their chosen fields. Vocal instruction as well as classes in music and photography are being considered.

For more information on classes and events, Carbone encourages people to call her. She is always ready to share news of what is happening at the new Institute. "Our students..." she recently said, "... range in age from 15 to 95. We have something for everyone." Carbone can be reached at 561 743-9955.

The Palm Beach Institute for the Entertainment Arts is located in the Village Shoppes of North Palm Beach between True Treasures Consignment Shop and Entre Nous Bistro. The address is 115 U.S. Highway One, North Palm Beach, Florida.





