Old School Square Announces 'Free Friday Concerts'

Old School Square welcomes concert-goers of all ages to experience live music under the stars in downtown Delray Beach. Every Friday night from Oct. to Jan., downtown Delray Beach patrons can enjoy a free concert at Old School Square's outdoor Pavilion.

Dozens of adventurous bands, ensembles and soloists, will take part in the Free Friday Night Concert Series. The 18 free concerts include a range of music from a variety of genres and ages. For the full Free Friday Night Concert Series line-up, please visit: oldschoolsquare.org/free-friday-concerts/.

Doors open at 6 PM and all concerts start at 7:30 PM. Concert-goers should bring low-back lawn chairs and/or blankets for seating. Limited amount of chairs are available to rent for a $5.00 fee. No outside alcoholic beverages or coolers are prohibited. Full bar and concessions are available for purchase. For more information, visit OldSchoolSquare.org or call (561) 243 - 7922 ext. 1. For concert updates/weather-related cancellations, follow Old School Square Pavilion on Facebook.

2019 - 2020 Free Friday Night Concert Series Line-up:

OCT. 4: Simply TINA - Tribute Band (Tina Turner tribute)

OCT. 11: Remix (Top 40)

OCT. 18: TK Blu (Soul, Motown of 60s, 70s, 80s)

OCT. 25: Chain Reaction (Journey Tribute)

NOV. 1: VAM Band (Funk, pop/top 40, R&B, Soul, Motown)

NOV. 8: The Wolfepak Band (Classic Rock, Jazz, Blues, Funk)

NOV. 15: Entourage (Top 40)

NOV. 22: Turnstiles - The Ultimate Tribute to the Music of Billy Joel

NOV. 29: Fab Fleetwoods (Fleetwood Mac tribute)

DEC. 6: JM and The Sweets (South Florida Soul)

DEC. 13: The Clique Band (Top 40, Decades)

DEC. 20: Higher Ground (Top 40)

DEC. 27: Valerie Tyson Band (Dance, Top 40, R&B)

JAN. 3: Artikal Sound System (Reggae)

JAN. 10: Orange Sunshine (60's hits)

JAN. 17: Classic Rock Therapy - CRT (Classic Rock)

JAN. 24: SpiderCherry (Rock and Roll)

JAN. 31: Vinyl





