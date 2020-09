Now Registering For Fall Classes At Lake Worth Playhouse

Lake Worth Playhouse is now registering for Fall classes.

KIDS CLASSES Acting 1

Taught By: Ashlley Spinelli

Mondays 4:30-5:30pm

Dates: Sept. 21 - Nov 30, 2020

Cost: $200

10 Week Class

IMPROVTaught By: Laura Graham Mondays: 5:45-6:45pmDates: Sept. 21 - Nov. 30, 2020Cost: $20010 Week Class

Acting 2Taught By: Lara PalmerTuesdays: 4:15-5:15pmDates: Sept. 22 - Dec. 1, 2020Cost: $20010 Week Class

Musical Theatre VoiceTaught By: Cathy OlsenWednesdays: 4:00-5:00pmDates: Sept. 23 - Dec. 2, 2020Cost: $20010 Week Class

Musical Theatre PerformanceTaught By: Katherine LambWednesdays: 5:15-6:45pmDates: Sept. 23 - Dec. 2, 2020Cost: $26510 Week Class

REGISTER FOR KIDS CLASSES HERE: https://forms.gle/yCvbbGERNeEHQepF7 ADULT CLASSESActing 1Taught By: Daniel EilolaTuesdays 5:30-7:00pmDates: Sept. 22 - Nov 10, 2020Cost: $2258 Week Class

Musical Theatre JazzTaught By: Lara PalmerThursdays 4:30-5:30pmDates: Sept. 24 - Oct. 15, 2020Cost: $15/Class (in advance) | $20/Class (day of)4 Week Class

Register For Adult Classes Here: Https://forms.gle/k9e8u16agbar3kgz5

Shows View More Palm Beach Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You