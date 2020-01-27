New After Dinner Cabaret Series Launches With Avery Sommers & Rob Russell

The Society for the Preservation of the Great American Songbook (PGAS) today announced the launch of the exciting new After Dinner Cabaret series to be held at the beautiful, newly renovated North Palm Beach Country Club, which is open to the public and located at 951 US-1.

"Through this exciting new series, audiences will be able to experience this timeless and enduring music as it comes to life on stage at the magnificent and centrally located North Palm Beach Country Club," says Dick Robinson, founder of The Society for the Great American Songbook.

The inaugural show in the series will take place on Tuesday, March 3 at 8 pm, and will star cabaret sensations Avery Sommers and Rob Russell in a new and original show, We Love Being Here with You. They will be accompanied by pianist and Music Director Bobby Peaco, bass player Paul Shewchuk, and drummer Howie Gordon.

Avery Sommers appeared on Broadway in Ain't Misbehavin', Showboat, Chicago, and Platinum, and in the national tours of The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas with Ann-Margret, and Chicago with Chita Rivera and Joel Grey. She was also seen in Regina Taylor's Crowns at City Theatre in Pittsburgh, and Hairspray at Actors' Playhouse. Sommers has been featured in 10 independent films shot in South Florida, and her current performance schedule includes gigs in New York City and various local venues.

Rob Russell was the longtime Entertainment Director & Emcee for the world famous Royal Room cabaret at The Colony Hotel. An audience-wowing performer himself, he performs regularly at Café Centro in the Northwood Village neighborhood of West Palm Beach and The Pelican Café in Lake Park. He recently released his first CD, Hello Again.

Both Sommers and Russell are on the Honorary Board of Advisors for PGAS and can be heard frequently on Legends Radio 100.3FM and at LegendsRadio.com.

The opening concert of the After Dinner Cabaret series is generously underwritten by Judy & Jerry Kaufman, and Ann & Robert Tuteur.

Prior to and during the show, lavish desserts and coffee will be provided and a cash bar will be available.

"We are all very excited about our new cabaret series since we will be bringing the very best performers and musicians to South Florida on a regular basis throughout the year at an extraordinary and very special venue, the ballroom of the North Palm Beach Country Club," says Sanford (Sandy) Fisher, the Executive producer of the After Dinner Cabaret series and another Honorary Board Member of The Society. "We will be announcing more upcoming shows in the near future."

"The After Dinner Cabaret series is designed to allow audiences to dine on their own before the show, although many may decide to have dinner at Farmer's Table, the beautiful new restaurant at the North Palm Beach Country Club, which recently opened to rave reviews," adds Fisher.

General Admission seating will be on a first-come, first-serve basis. Tickets are $75.

VIP tickets are $100 and guarantee seats at a table close to the stage, a celebratory bottle of champagne on the table, and a post-show meet-and-greet.

For tickets, please go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/after-dinner-cabaret-featuring-avery-sommers-and-rob-russell-tickets-91331122847





