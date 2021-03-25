NEXT TO NORMAL Opens Tomorrow At Lake Worth Playhouse

Next to Normal, with book and lyrics by Brian Yorkey and music by Tom Kitt, explores how one suburban household copes with crisis and mental illness.

Winner of three 2009 Tony Awards, including Best Musical Score and the 2010 Pulitzer Prize, Next to Normal was also chosen as "one of the year's ten best shows" by critics around the country, including The Los Angeles Times, The Washington Post, Rolling Stone and The New York Times.

Next to Normal takes audiences into the minds and hearts of each character, presenting their family's story with love, sympathy and heart.

For more information, visit https://www.lakeworthplayhouse.org/welcome/next-to-normal/.