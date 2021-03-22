Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

NEXT TO NORMAL Opens This Weekend At Lake Worth Playhouse

Next to Normal is the winner of three Tony Awards and the Pulitzer Prize.

Mar. 22, 2021  

NEXT TO NORMAL Opens This Weekend At Lake Worth Playhouse

The Pulitzer Prize-winning musical Next to Normal opens this weekend at Lake Worth Playhouse. The play will run March 26 - April 11, 2021.

i??Next to Normal, with book and lyrics by Brian Yorkey and music by Tom Kitt, explores how one suburban household copes with crisis and mental illness. Winner of three 2009 Tony Awards, including Best Musical Score and the 2010 Pulitzer Prize, Next to Normal was also chosen as "one of the year's ten best shows" by critics around the country, including The Los Angeles Times, The Washington Post, Rolling Stone and The New York Times.

Next to Normal takes audiences into the minds and hearts of each character, presenting their family's story with love, sympathy and heart. Next to Normal is an emotional powerhouse that addresses such issues as grieving a loss, ethics in modern psychiatry, and suburban life and takes audiences into the minds and hearts of each character, presenting their family's story with love, sympathy and heart.

** In accordance with county regulations, masks must be worn to enter the theater. ** For tickets and show date information, call the Box Office at 561-586-6410 or visit https://www.lakeworthplayhouse.org/next-to-normal/.


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Eryn LeCroy
Eryn LeCroy
Jason SweetTooth Williams
Jason SweetTooth Williams
Brittney Johnson
Brittney Johnson

Related Articles View More Palm Beach Stories
Photo Flash: First Look at Palm Beach Dramaworks/Actors Playhouse Coproduction of THE BELL Photo

Photo Flash: First Look at Palm Beach Dramaworks/Actors' Playhouse Coproduction of THE BELLE OF AMHERST

Milagro Center Launches Every Childs Bright Future Champion Program to Encourage Monthly G Photo

Milagro Center Launches 'Every Child's Bright Future Champion' Program to Encourage Monthly Giving

SWEAT By Lynn Nottage Opens Next Weekend At Lake Worth Playhouse Photo

SWEAT By Lynn Nottage Opens Next Weekend At Lake Worth Playhouse

Arts Garage In Delray Beach To Present GARAGE QUEENS, Back By Fabulous Demand On April 30 Photo

Arts Garage In Delray Beach To Present GARAGE QUEENS, Back By Fabulous Demand On April 30


More Hot Stories For You

  • Mason's Arts Management Program Presents A Digital Conversation With Megan Beyer
  • CulturalDC and Theater In Quarantine Partner to Present Screenings for Window Projection Series
  • New Play OBJECT RELATIONS to Have Live-Streamed Reading Benefiting the McClendon Center
  • Summer Dates Announced For Camp Arena Stage And Arena's Audition Intensive