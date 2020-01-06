MusicWorks to Present Two Rock-and-Remember Concerts at Old School Square in January

MusicWorks is presenting two major "rock and remember" concerts this month at Old School Square, located at 51 N. Swinton Avenue in Delray Beach.

January 11 at 8 pm (Saturday)

Classic Albums Live

Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers: Damn the Torpedoes

Classic Albums Live takes historic rock records and recreates them live on stage, note for note, cut for cut, relying only on the music, performed by some of the country's best touring musicians. This album represents the peak of Tom Petty's songwriting with the Heartbreakers. Slick, big, and immutably classic, the album is a front-to-back feat of production and songwriting. (Doors open at 6:30 pm)

At Old School Square's Outdoor Pavilion

Tickets:

+ $75 VIP - Exclusive lounge area, three drink tickets, reserved seating area with assigned seats

+ $40 Premium - Reserved seating area with assigned seats

+ $20 General Admission - Bring a chair, no seating provided

January 29 at 8 pm (Wednesday)

Brothers Again: The Music of the Allman Brothers

With decades of live performance experience working alongside some of the industry's top songwriters, performing artists and producers, the seven talented members of Brothers Again collectively approach this project with a mutual passion for the music of The Allman Brothers Band. Audiences can expect an authentically produced stage show featuring all the top hits from the extensive catalog of The Allman Brothers Band.

At Old School Square's Crest Theatre

Tickets:

+ $72 VIP Table Seat - includes one complimentary drink per person, plus table service. Available through the Old School Square box office by calling 561.243.7922, ext. 1.

+ $57 Premium; $42 Regular

Note: The previously announced Classical Albums Live concert of Jimi Hendrix: Are You Experienced, scheduled for January 25, has been cancelled.

How to Get Concert Tickets:

Tickets for these MusicWorks Concerts can be purchased online at www.OldSchoolSquare.org or by calling the Box Office at 561.243.7922, ext. 1.

MusicWorks specializes in producing live entertainment events in Florida. For more information, please visit www.musicworksconcerts.com.





