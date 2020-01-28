MusicWorks to Present Four Major Concerts at Old School Square Through February

MusicWorks is presenting three major concerts next month at Old School Square, located at 51 N. Swinton Avenue in Delray Beach-two in the Crest Theatre and one at the Outdoor Pavilion.

29 at 8 pm (Wednesday)

Brothers Again: The Music of the Allman Brothers

With decades of live performance experience working alongside some of the industry's top songwriters, performing artists and producers, the seven talented members of Brothers Again collectively approach this project with a mutual passion for the music of The Allman Brothers Band. Audiences can expect an authentically produced stage show featuring all the top hits from the extensive catalog of The Allman Brothers Band.

At Old School Square's Crest Theatre

Tickets:

+ $72 VIP Table Seat - includes one complimentary drink per person, plus table service. Available through the Old School Square box office by calling 561.243.7922, ext. 1.

+ $57 Premium; $42 Regular

5 at 8 pm (Wednesday)

Joan Osborne has rightfully earned a reputation as one of the great voices of her generation - both a commanding, passionate performer and a frank, emotionally evocative songwriter. A multi-platinum selling recording artist and seven-time Grammy nominee, the soulful vocalist is a highly sought-after collaborator and guest performer who has performed alongside many notable artists, including Stevie Wonder, Bob Dylan, Luciano Pavarotti, Emmylou Harris, Taj Mahal, and Mavis Staples, to name a few. In 2003, Osborne joined forces with the surviving members of The Grateful Dead when they regrouped to tour as The Dead. In addition to her own solo shows and frequent guest appearances, Osborne currently also tours as a member of the rock/soul supergroup Trigger Hippy, founded by Black Crowes drummer Steve Gorman and built from each musician's shared love of R&B and soul. The band's self-titled debut album arrived in 2014. Osborne continues to enjoy a long and storied career that was jumpstarted with the great success of her major-label debut album, Relish, which wove together strands of American roots music, poetic lyrics and impassioned vocals, and produced the massive MTV and international radio smash, One of Us. The song occupied the number one spot on the U.S. singles chart for two weeks, Relish eventually racked up sales of over three million copies, and Osborne found a large and appreciative audience, particularly during touring as part of Sarah McLachlan's Lilith Fair tour.

Tickets:

+ $87 VIP Table - Includes ne complimentary drink per person, plus table service **

+ $72 Premium

+ $57 Regular

13 at 8 pm (Thursday)

Al Stewart

Al Stewart came to stardom s part of the legendary British folk revival in the '60s and '70s and developed the combination of folk-rock songs with delicately woven tales of the great characters and events from history. He has 19 studio albums between Bedsitter Images in 1967 and Sparks of Ancient Light in 2008, plus the live album Uncorked with Dave Nachmanoff in 2009. Hear him perform his hits: Year of the Cat, On the Border, Time Passages, Song on the Radio and Midnight Rocks.

Tickets:

+ $87 VIP Table - Includes ne complimentary drink per person, plus table service **

+ $72 Premium

+ $57 Regular

29 at 8 pm (Saturday)

Classic Albums Live

Creedence Clearwater Revival: Chronicle Vol. 1

Perhaps America's greatest band, the music of Creedence Clearwater Revival reached out and got n entire continent rocking, from Down on the Corner to Proud Mary, Bad Moon Rising to Who'll Stop the Rain, Travelin' Band to Suzie Q. Hit after hit, what other band delivers that big a collection of instantly recognizable, toe-tapping songs? (Doors open at 6:30 pm)

Tickets:

+ $75 VIP - Exclusive lounge area, three drink tickets, reserved seating area with assigned seats **

+ $40 Premium - Reserved seating area with assigned seats

+ $20 General Admission - Bring a chair, no seating provided

** VIP Seating available through the Box Office only. Please call directly at 561.243.7022, ext. 1.

How to Get Concert Tickets:

Tickets for these MusicWorks Concerts can be purchased online at www.OldSchoolSquare.org or by calling the Box Office at 561.243.7922, ext. 1.





