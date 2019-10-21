MusicWorks and Old School Square To Blast Off Classic Albums Live Series With LED ZEPPELIN IV

MusicWorks and Old School Square are launching the Classic Albums Live concert series next month and running through April at Old School Square's outdoor Pavilion, located at 51 N. Swinton Avenue in Delray Beach. Classic Albums Live takes historic rock records and recreates them live on stage, note for note, cut for cut, relying only on the music, performed by some of the country's best touring musicians.

"Classic Albums Live is the ultimate destination for music lovers wanting to hear the greatest rock albums performed live with an attention to detail that will make you remember just how wonderful this music is," promises MusicWorks partner Rusty Young. "Best of all, classic rock fans can save 10 percent when they purchase tickets to four concerts in the series."

November 16 at 8 pm (Saturday)

Classic Albums Live

Led Zeppelin: IV

This is the album that put Led Zeppelin into homes around the world, acting as a successful marriage of the hard rock from their second album with the folksier meanderings of their third album. IV is the one that demonstrates their subtlety and confirmed the band's status of rock superstars. (Doors open at 6:30 pm)

Tickets:

-$75 VIP - Exclusive lounge area, three drink tickets, reserved seating area with assigned seats

-$40 Premium - Reserved seating area with assigned seats

-$20 General Admission - Bring a chair, no seating provided





