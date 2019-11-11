Mounts Botanical Garden Will Host Annual Spring Benefit In Palm Beach

Friends of the Mounts Botanical Garden will be hosting their biggest annual fundraising event - the Mounts Spring Benefit - at a private home with a lush garden in Palm Beach on Sunday, April 5, 2020, from 5:30 to 8 pm. Funds raised at the Benefit will be used for phase two of the Welcome Center renovation and expansion project.

The 21st annual Spring Benefit is an enchanting event that will feature an open bar, hors d'oeuvres, and a lavish silent auction featuring a diverse array of rare and exotic plants, orchids and eye-catching arrangements. The Benefit co-chairs are Polly Reed, a former president of Friends of the Mounts Botanical Garden, and longtime garden supporter Sally Marks.

Tickets are $175 each and will be available for purchase by calling 561.233.1796. Sponsorships and underwriting opportunities are also available.





