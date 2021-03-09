Milagro Center Launches 'Every Child's Bright Future Champion' Program to Encourage Monthly Giving

The word "champion" is often defined as someone who fights for a cause on behalf of someone else. Those "someones" are who Milagro Center is seeking as champions to support its new "Every Child's Bright Future" monthly giving program to make success possible for our community's most at-risk youth.

For as little as $12 a month - the cost of two gourmet beverages, a movie ticket or a pizza delivery - Champion donors can make sure the 150-plus underserved children and teens in Milagro's year-round after-school and summer camp programs have the very best chance to succeed in school and in life.

"It's the gift that keeps giving," says Barbara Stark, President and CEO of Milagro Center, which provides after-school and summer camp academic, cultural arts, and mentoring programs to the children and teens in Delray Beach who are most at-risk of school failure. "Like every donation, monthly gifts help enable and ensure each and every one of these children a fighting chance to be everything they can be."

Stark said becoming a Champion can truly make a difference between a child reading on grade level or failing or a child conquering an instrument or never experiencing the joy of music. It can instill positive values in underserved children on a daily basis, provide each child with an experienced adult mentor that will have a life-long impact and open a child's eyes to a world of career opportunities available to them.

"If it wasn't for Milagro, I'd probably be home doing nothing or failing in school," says Kayla, who started at the center in kindergarten and is now a high school senior working in the Milagro Center office. "Milagro is like my second family. They help me with anything I need. They support me and believe in me."

Becoming a Milagro Champion also has its benefits. Monthly Champion donors receive an original piece of art created by one of our students, special invitations to events, Milagro's exclusive Notables, Quotables and Photobles e-newsletter and updates twice a year on the success of its students.

To become a Champion for Milagro Center, visit www.MilagroCenter.org or call 561-279-2970.