Maplewood Playhouse Returns To The Kelsey Theater With FROZEN, JR.

Maplewood Playhouse is thrilled to be returning to The Kelsey Theater with their Young Arts Conservatory summer show Disney's Frozen, Jr. Based on the 2018 Broadway musical, Frozen, Jr., brings Elsa, Anna, and the magical land of Arendelle to life, onstage. The show features all of the memorable songs from the animated film, with music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, plus five new songs written for the Broadway production. Music direction by Daland Jones of West Palm Beach, and choreography by Abby Scalici of Jupiter, Frozen, Jr. will be performed on August 4th at the Kelsey Theater.

A story of true love and acceptance between sisters, Frozen Jr. expands upon the emotional relationship and journey between Princesses Anna and Elsa. When faced with danger, the two discover their hidden potential and the powerful bond of sisterhood. With a cast of beloved characters and loaded with magic, adventure, and plenty of humor, Frozen Jr. is sure to thaw even the coldest heart!

Frozen, Jr. is part of the Young Arts Conservatory which is dedicated to working with the younger generation and creating an environment in which they will feel fully comfortable and accepted. This allows them to express themselves through the beauty of the arts with acting, singing and dancing! All of the actors in the production range in ages 8-17 years of age.

Each and every child has the ability to find their spotlight. With a staff that has over 50 years of combined theatre, dance and vocal experience (especially working with young actors), there is a focus on providing a safe and personalized environment for learning.

Every show is a new adventure and includes over 50 hours of instruction/rehearsal time. For those participating in the musicals, they will get vocal and dance/movement training. The program is instructional in nature so that the children learn the skills they need to move forward in theater, and in life.

The cast of Frozen, Jr. is as follows: Young Elsa: Violet Claggett of Lake Worth; Young Anna: Audrey Coldwell of West Palm Beach; Queen Iduna and Elsa: Selah Girard of Royal Palm Beach; Middle Elsa and Pabbie: Lyla Claggett of Lake Worth; Middle Anna and Bulda: Lakyn Taylor of Lake Worth; Anna: Adora Girard of Royal Palm Beach; Olaf: Eversmith Tallman of Delray Beach; Hans/King Agnarr: Colby Kugel of Tequesta; Kristoff: Jonathan Allen of Palm Beach Gardens and Sven: Bella Nazzaro of Lake Worth.

Lyla and Violet Claggett, veterans of Maplewood Playhouse's Young Arts Conservatory Productions, under the direction of Company Manager Sean Gogan, are excited to be returning for Frozen, Jr. and working with a new director for the first time. "I love being with Ms. Kim, she's an amazing director", states Lyla (who plays Pabbie and Middle Elsa). "Every week I look forward to Tuesdays and Thursdays because those are when we have rehearsal. Every rehearsal I can't stop smiling! I love being there! That's for every show I've done with Maplewood Playhouse. They have helped me have more of a love for musical theater and grow in my skills. I'm so glad that I was able to be a part of this program! "Her younger sister, Violet (who plays Young Elsa and Oaken's daughter), adds, "Being in Frozen has been a great experience. What I love about it is that you get to work with other people and make a great show! I love working with Ms. Kim because she helped me learn more things and taught me how to act more professionally. She was a really good help to me and I am so grateful to have her. If you ever want to do theater, I'd say do it with her!"

"It is fun and challenging to switch gears to directing a Young Arts Conservatory production, states the director (who is usually at the helm of the adult productions) "I got my start directing children's theater so it's wonderful to return to my roots. This group of young actors is so dedicated and talented, they give 150% at every rehearsal and it shows! It is also terrific that we can return to The Kelsey stage for the show".

A.J. Brockman, co-owner of The Kelsey Theater, adds, "We are happy to welcome Maplewood Playhouse back to The Kelsey Theater! Their Young Arts Conservatory exemplifies community theater, and is exactly the kind of programming we like to bring to our community. It is part of our mission to support our local arts scene, and Maplewood Playhouse has been a great partner in that."

For more information about Frozen, Jr., please visit http://maplewoodplayhouse.org.





