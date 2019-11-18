Lynn University's B.F.A. In Drama Program To Present ANATOMY OF GRAY

Lynn University's College of Arts and Sciences invites guests to weather the storm as the Bachelor of Fine Arts (B.F.A.) in drama program presents Anatomy of Gray Nov. 20-22.

When June's father dies in the late 1800s, she prays for a healer to come to the small town of Gray, Indiana. After a tornado passes, a man in a balloon blows into town claiming to be a doctor. At first, the doctor cures anything and everything, but soon the town's preacher becomes ill with a mysterious plague.

Written by Jim Leonard Jr. and directed by Carbonell Award recipient Bruce Linser, this touching and often funny story paints a picture of love, loss, hope and redemption. Freshmen Riley Houde stars as June Muldoon and Jo Piccin takes the stage as enigmatic doctor Galen Gray.

Show times are as follows:

Wednesday: 7:30 p.m.

Thursday: 12:30 and 7:30 p.m.

Friday: 7:30 p.m.

All performances take place at the Keith C. and Elaine Johnson Wold Performing Arts Center. Tickets may be reserved in person at the Lynn box office, located in the Wold at 3601 N. Military Trail, online at lynn.edu/events or by phone at +1 561-237-9000.

The Bachelor of Fine Arts in drama is the most prestigious undergraduate degree available for theater students. Lynn's program offers students concentrated theatrical training that prepares them to work professionally in theater, movies, television and musicals. The program opened in fall 2018 under the direction of Adam Simpson, chair of Lynn drama and professors Bruce Linser and Harry Murphy.

Lynn University is an independent college based in Boca Raton, Florida, with approximately 3,000 students from nearly 100 countries. U.S. News & World Report has named it among the most innovative and international universities. Lynn's NCAA Division II Fighting Knights have won 25 national titles, its Conservatory of Music features a world-renowned faculty of performers and its nationally recognized Institute for Achievement and Learning empowers students with learning differences. The school's Dialogues curriculum and award-winning iPad program help Lynn graduates gain the intellectual flexibility and global experience to fulfill their potential in an ever-changing world. For more information, visit lynn.edu.





Related Articles Shows View More Palm Beach Stories

More Hot Stories For You