Lynn University's B.F.A. In Drama Program Announces 2019â€“20 SeasonÂ 

Lynn University's Bachelor of Fine Arts (B.F.A.) in drama program kicks off its 2019-20 season with Tony Award-winning Thoroughly Modern Millie Oct. 16-18. This is one of three shows this year in addition to Lynn's annual sell-out Celebration of the Arts variety show April 30 and May 1.

"Our program provides personalized guidance and training, which makes it attractive for aspiring entertainers," said Adam Simpson, chair of Lynn Drama. "Enrollment in the program doubled this year, and we're excited to showcase our students' talents in entertaining theatrical experiences."

The B.F.A. in drama is the most prestigious undergraduate degree available for theater students. Lynn's program offers students concentrated theatrical training that prepares them to work professionally in theater, movies, television and musicals.

Tickets are on sale now and may be purchased in person at the Lynn box office, online atlynn.edu/events or by phone at +1 561-237-9000. All performances to take place at the Keith C. and Elaine Johnson Wold Performing Arts Center.

Oct. 16-18

Thoroughly Modern Millie

Full-length musical

· Wednesday: 7:30 p.m.

· Thursday: 12:30 and 7:30 p.m.

· Friday: 7:30 p.m.

Winner of six Tony Awards, Thoroughly Modern Millie nabbed the honor of 2002's most awarded new show on Broadway. Based on the 1967 Academy Award-winning film, Thoroughly Modern Millie takes you back to the height of the Jazz Age in New York City, as a flapper named Millie Dillmount strives to rewrite the rules of love. Becky Timms, associate choreographer for the 2002 Tony Award-winning Broadway show, returns to direct this production.

Nov. 20-22

Anatomy of Gray

Full-length drama

· Wednesday: 7:30 p.m.

· Thursday: 12:30 and 7:30 p.m.

· Friday: 7:30 p.m.

When June's father dies in the late 1800s, she prays for a healer to come to the small town of Gray, Indiana. After a tornado passes, a man in a balloon blows into town claiming to be a doctor. At first, the doctor cures anything and everything, but soon the town's preacher becomes ill with a mysterious plague. This show will be directed by Carbonell Award winner Bruce Linser.

Feb. 5­-7

Crimes of the Heart

Full-length comedy/drama

· Wednesday: 7:30 p.m.

· Thursday: 12:30 and 7:30 p.m.

· Friday: 7:30 p.m.

In Hazlehurst, Mississippi, three Magrath sisters gather to await news of the family patriarch who is living out his last hours in the hospital. Lenny, the oldest sister, is unmarried at 30 and facing diminishing marital prospects; Meg, the middle sister, returned home after a failed singing career on the West Coast; while Babe, the youngest, is out on bail after having shot her husband.





