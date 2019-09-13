Lynn University Launches Jan McArt's New Play Readings With Michael McKeever's PALAZZO
Lynn University and Jan McArt, producer and director of theatre arts program development, are launching this season's series of Jan McArt's New Play Readings next month with Palazzo by distinguished playwright Michael McKeever.
Under the leadership and guidance of McArt, this program develops new plays by highly acclaimed playwrights through staged readings on four Monday evenings, October through March, in the Keith C. and Elaine Johnson Wold Performing Arts Center The series is presented in memory of beloved associate producer, Tony Finstrom.
Oct. 21
Palazzo
Written by Michael McKeever
Directed by Stuart Meltzer
- Monday: 7:30 p.m.
Over the course of the 20th century, the Palazzo Venier dei Leoni became home to three intriguing women who used this illustrious locale to reinvent themselves and influence the times in which they lived. Luisa Casati, Doris Castlerosse and Peggy Guggenheim: Three fascinating women, one magical palace in Venice, a menagerie of extravagant stories.
Location: Keith C. and Elaine Johnson Wold Performing Arts Center
Tickets: $10
Remaining presentations this season of Jan McArt's New Play Readings include:
Jan. 13
With Eyes Closed
Written by Martha Patterson
Directed by Margaret Ledford
Feb. 10
The Night Before
Written by Dan Clancy
Directed by Wayne Rudisill
March 2
His Heroine
Written by Michael Aman
Directed by Peter Pileski
Series subscriptions are $36 and individual shows are $10. Tickets can be purchased by phone at +1 561-237-9000, online at lynn.edu/events or at the box office.
