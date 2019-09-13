Lynn University Launches Jan McArt's New Play Readings With Michael McKeever's PALAZZO

Lynn University and Jan McArt, producer and director of theatre arts program development, are launching this season's series of Jan McArt's New Play Readings next month with Palazzo by distinguished playwright Michael McKeever.

Under the leadership and guidance of McArt, this program develops new plays by highly acclaimed playwrights through staged readings on four Monday evenings, October through March, in the Keith C. and Elaine Johnson Wold Performing Arts Center The series is presented in memory of beloved associate producer, Tony Finstrom.

Oct. 21

Palazzo

Written by Michael McKeever

Directed by Stuart Meltzer

Monday: 7:30 p.m.

Over the course of the 20th century, the Palazzo Venier dei Leoni became home to three intriguing women who used this illustrious locale to reinvent themselves and influence the times in which they lived. Luisa Casati, Doris Castlerosse and Peggy Guggenheim: Three fascinating women, one magical palace in Venice, a menagerie of extravagant stories.

Location: Keith C. and Elaine Johnson Wold Performing Arts Center

Tickets: $10

Remaining presentations this season of Jan McArt's New Play Readings include:

Jan. 13

With Eyes Closed

Written by Martha Patterson

Directed by Margaret Ledford

Feb. 10

The Night Before

Written by Dan Clancy

Directed by Wayne Rudisill

March 2

His Heroine

Written by Michael Aman

Directed by Peter Pileski

Series subscriptions are $36 and individual shows are $10. Tickets can be purchased by phone at +1 561-237-9000, online at lynn.edu/events or at the box office.

Lynn University is an independent college based in Boca Raton, Florida, with approximately 3,000 students from nearly 100 countries. U.S. News & World Report has named it among the most innovative and international universities. Lynn's NCAA Division II Fighting Knights have won 25 national titles, its Conservatory of Music features a world-renowned faculty of performers and its nationally recognized Institute for Achievement and Learning empowers students with learning differences. The school's Dialogues curriculum and award-winning iPad program help Lynn graduates gain the intellectual flexibility and global experience to fulfill their potential in an ever-changing world. For more information, visit lynn.edu.





