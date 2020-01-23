Local LGBTQ+ Church To Host RAINBOW BALL 2020 On April 18

Rev. Marie Alford-Harkey, Senior Pastor of the Metropolitan Community Church of the Palm Beaches (MCCPB), the largest faith-based community in Palm Beach County dedicated to serving the local LGBTQ+ community and its family members and friends, today invited friends and supporters to Rainbow Ball 2020. This is MCCPB's largest annual fundraiser, a fun-filled evening of dancing and dining, entertainment and socializing, even an exciting Silent Auction.

Under the banner of "Respect - Dignity - Equality... for all," this year's Rainbow Ball will be held in the Majestic Ballroom of the Airport Hilton in West Palm Beach, the theme of this year's event is Roaring 20s. The celebratory event is being co-chaired by Chris & Robert Ruff.

"Join us as we celebrate the work we do in our community, such as feeding the hungry, housing the homeless, protesting injustice, hosting recovery programs, supporting long-term survivors of HIV and providing spiritual growth," says Rev. Marie. "The funds raised at this festive event will help MCCPB serve the local LGBTQ+ community and its allies."

The Rainbow Ball will feature some delicious culinary creations such as chicken Marsala, grilled salmon, filet mignon and a vegetarian pasta primavera. Cocktail hour begins at 6:30 PM with a fully stocked cash bar that will be available throughout the evening. The festivities include the vocal and creative talents of some of Palm Beach county's local artists.

One highlight of this year's Rainbow Ball will be the presentation of MCCPB's prestigious Ruby Slipper Award. This award goes to someone who as made a lasting and significant contribution to the LGTBQ+ community in Palm Beach county. Another highlight of the event will be the presentation of MCCPB's Cherish Award. This award goes to someone within the church's membership who has made an outstanding impact in the life of the church.

Tickets for MCCPB's Rainbow Ball 2020 are $95 each. Group discounts are available. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit www.rainbowballmccpb.org or call 561.331.0499.





