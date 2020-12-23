Legacy Foundation Of PBC Awards $22,050 In Scholarships To 15 Promising Young Musicians

Despite the audition challenges posed this year by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Legacy Foundation of Palm Beach County, an extension of the outreach programs of The Palm Beach Pops, announces the newest winners of Legacy Scholarships to help them continue music education.

"A total of $22,050 was awarded to 15 promising young musicians, ranging in age from 9 to 18, who auditioned virtually before a distinguished albeit socially-distanced review committee of business and cultural leaders," says Jon Lappin, founder, president and executive director of the Legacy Foundation. "This year's list of young recipients are all previous scholarship winners, who will use the funds to pay for instruments, lessons, music school tuition or other performing needs."

The 2020 Legacy Foundation scholarship recipients are:

- Asyncritus Alfons (9) The pianist is a student at U.B. Kinsey/Palmview Elementary School in West Palm Beach.

- Theobestus Alfons (8) A piano playing student at U.B. Kinsey/Palmview Elementary School in West Palm Beach.

- Adrian Carchi (17) A violinist who attends the Dreyfoos School of the Arts in West Palm Beach.

- Joseph Cuenco (17) A violinist who attends the Dreyfoos School of the Arts in West Palm Beach.

- Kasieq David (11) A violinist who attends Don Estridge High Tech Middle School in Boca Raton

- Julitza Geiger (15) A viola player who attends Dreyfoos School of the Arts in West Palm Beach.

- Taylor Hamilton (10) A pianist who is homeschooled.

- Aiden Ketcham (13) A student at Bak Middle School of the Arts in West Palm Beach who plays the flute.

- Joshua Porter (16) A pianist who is homeschooled.

- Noah Porter (15) A homeschooled piano student.

- Danny Prieto (9) A violinist who attends West Palm Beach Junior Academy.

- Nicholas Signo (15) A student at Dreyfoos School of the Arts in West Palm Beach who plays the violin.

- Briana Ulysse (14) A violinist who attends William T. Dwyer High School in Palm Beach Gardens.

- Olivia Varnum (10) A violin player at the Palm Beach Public Elementary School.

- Sarah Zarazua (1) A violinist who attends Bak Middle School of the Arts in West Palm Beach.

"I am very proud that over our first four years, we have awarded more than 115 scholarships for music lessons, orchestra dues, camps, musical instruments, and more, with a total value of over $232,000, all going to talented young people who probably couldn't continue their personal music education without this assistance," Lappin adds. "Previous scholarship recipients have used their funding money to continue to grow their musical abilities and excel on their chosen instrument through graduation."