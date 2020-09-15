League of Women Voters PBC to Honor 100th Anniversary with Free Online Celebration

The event will take place on Saturday, November 7.

Ken Thomas, President of the League of Women Voters of Palm Beach County (LWVPBC) today announced that the nonpartisan political organization will be "honoring the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment granting women the right to vote and the founding of the League at a free, online celebration on the first Saturday after the upcoming election."

The special one-hour event-EMPOWERING VOTERS, DEFENDING DEMOCRACY-can be accessed through the League's official website (www.lwvpbc.org) starting at 5 pm on Saturday, November 7.

Co-chaired by Penny Butler-Schillinger, Ed.D., Information Technology Operations Manager at Florida International University, and Pamela Goodman, former President of The League of Women Voters of Florida, the virtual celebration will include endorsements from local office holders and community leaders, several lively videos, memories and challenges from current League officials, presentation of a special award from the Palm Beach County Library System, and inspiring musical performances by Broadway/cabaret star Avery Sommers and Kai Alivia, winner of the Young Artists Award from Legends Radio.

Special Guest Speaker will be Palm Beach Post columnist Frank Cerabino, who will share his favorite Florida election incidents and anecdotes. Cerabino has been a local news columnist for The Palm Beach Post for the past 30 years. He is also the author of two series of comic novels, Shady Palms and Pelican Park.

EMPOWERING VOTERS, DEFENDING DEMOCRACY is being sponsored by Searcy Denney Scarola Barnhart & Shipley, P.A., and The Palm Beach Post.

"In a year that has changed and challenged us all, this online event promises to provide a personalized experience for our members, community partners, and friends as we commemorate the valuable role the League of Women Voters has played and continues to play by providing vital voter services, researching topics of critical local impact, and influencing policy through education and advocacy," said Thomas.

