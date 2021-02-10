Le Méridien Dania Beach Celebrates Valentine's Weekend With Sizzling Offers For Romantic Couples

Le Méridien Dania Beach at Fort Lauderdale International Airport, an all-encompassing sanctuary for modern luxury, is celebrating Valentine's Day Weekend (February 12-14) with sizzling offers for romantic couples, hopeful lovers-to-be, and anyone seeking to wallow in splendid comfort. The lush hotel is located on the campus of the Design Center of the Americas, immediately off the Griffin Road exit of I-95.

The special Valentine's Day weekend rates at Le Méridien Dania Beach start at only $379 per night and includes a tequila flight for two upon arrival from the hotel's popular La Biblioteca de Tequila; an upgraded room with breakfast for two; and a sensational five-course dinner for two in TORO Latin Kitchen by Richard Sandoval, offering the vibrant flavors and convivial dining culture of Central and South America with its enticing dishes and shareable small plates:

First Course

GETTING TO KNOW YOU

"Amuse Latino"

Smoked Swordfish and Guacamole Dips with Tropical Chips

Second Course

LOOK INTO MY EYES

Gulf Shrimp "Aguachili"

Shrimp Cocktail, Aguachili Rojo, Cilantro Oil, Avocado

or

Wild Mushroom Tacos

Exotic Wild Mushrooms, Roasted Poblano Peppers, Ricotta-Goat Cheese, Fresh Corn Tortillas

Third Course

JUST THE TWO OF US

Baby Wedge Salad

Baby Iceberg, Crispy Smoked Bacon, "6" Minute Egg, Cherry Tomatoes, Poblano Blue Cheese Dressing

or

Heirloom Tomato & Burrata

Colorful Tomato Varieties, Frisee, Shaved Fennel, Ancho Balsamic Reduction

Fourth Course

LOVE IS IN THE AIR

Farro Island Salman

Anchoite Glaze, Dashi Braised Bok Choy, Bacon Morita Chili Jam, Ponzu Broth

or

Prime Bone In NY Sirloin

12 oz USDA Prime Strip, Grilled Asparagus, Truffle Cotija Fries

or

Cusco Marinated Chicken

Grilled Organic Half Chicken, Brocolini, Creamy Yukon Mash, Salsa Criolla

Fifth Course

UNFORGETTABLE

Duo Platter

Antichuchos de Frutas, Dulce Leche Empanada, Chocolate Covered Strawberries

Holiday celebrants not staying at the hotel can also enjoy this delicious Día de San Valentín prix fixe dinner at TORO at only $125 per couple, plus tax and service charge. Reservations can be made through OpenTable, linked here.

"Just like the hotel itself, both TORO and La Biblioteca de Tequila exude an overall minimalistic, yet modern aesthetic creating a calming and comfortable setting for guests to recharge and revel in the serenity of this extraordinary space, particularly over Valentine's Day weekend. Le Méridien Dania Beach isn't just another airport hotel, it is the sparkling jewel of the entire Marriott chain," says General Manager Doug Hope.

The 12-story luxury hotel, which opened last year, features 245 fully renovated guest rooms and suites with floor-to-ceiling windows and more than 25,000 square feet of both indoor and outdoor meeting space.

Le Méridien Dania Beach also offers guests a variety of amenities including a signature Club Lounge with views of Fort Lauderdale Airport runways, a fully equipped state-of-the-art fitness center with Yoga, a zero-entry pool, and a beautiful outdoor terrace.

For more information about this special Valentine's Day weekend package at Le Méridien Dania Beach, including rates and availability, please call 954.920.3500.