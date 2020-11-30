Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Lake Worth Playhouse Presents SIMPLY STREISAND

The event takes place on New Year's Eve, December 31, 2020 at 7:30PM.

Lake Worth Playhouse will present Simply Streisand featuring Carla Del Villaggio! The event takes place on New Year's Eve, December 31, 2020 at 7:30PM.

Ring in the New Year with a tribute to Barbara Streisand! Party favors and complimentary glass of champagne for your enjoyment.

Buyers will purchase tickets and the Lake Worth Playhouse will assign seating based on social distancing guidelines.

Ticket Prices:
$75 (dinner and show) dinner at Victoria's Pisco Lounge
$45 (show only)

Tickets are available online at https://lakeworth-playhouse.ticketleap.com/concert---new-years-eve---2020/

For more information, visit https://www.lakeworthplayhouse.org/welcome/limited/



