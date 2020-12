Lake Worth Playhouse Presents ALWAYS... PATSY CLINE

"Always...Patsy Cline" is more than a tribute to the legendary country singer who died tragically at age 30 in a plane crash in 1963. The show is based on a true story about Cline's friendship with a fan from Houston named Louise Seger, who befriended the star in a Texas honky-tonk in l961, and continued a correspondence with Cline until her death.

The musical play, complete with down home country humor, true emotion and even some audience participation, includes many of Patsy' unforgettable hits such as Crazy, I Fall to Pieces, Sweet Dreams and Walking After Midnight...27 songs in all. The show's title was inspired by Cline's letters to Seger, which were consistently signed "Love ALWAYS... Patsy Cline."

"Always...Patsy Cline" has enjoyed great success all over the United States, including a successful run off-Broadway. It has been one of the most produced musicals in America according to American Theatre Magazine. "Always...Patsy Cline" has also been enjoyed internationally by audiences in Canada, the UK and Australia.

Tickets Available Online At https://www.lakeworthplayhouse.org/welcome/alwayspatsy-cline/

January 7-24, 2021