Lake Worth Playhouse Announces Black Box Series Season

Lake Worth Playhouse announces its 2019/2020 Black Box Series season!

Lungs

by Duncan MacMillan

October 17-27, 2019

The world is getting hotter, there's unrest overseas-the seas themselves aren't very calm-and one couple is thinking about having a child. Lungs is a smart and funny drama that follows a couple through the surprising lifecycle of their relationship, as they grapple with questions of family and change, hope, betrayal, happenstance, and the terrible pain that you can only cause the people you love.

Fulfillment Center

by Abe Koogler

January 30-February 9, 2020

In the New Mexico desert, a down-on-her-luck folk singer takes a job at a giant online retailer's shipping center. Her young manager struggles to connect with his girlfriend newly relocated from New York. And a drifter living at a local campground dangerously links them all. A raw, surprising, and funny play about four lonely lives coming together in the search for fulfillment.

The Boys Next Door

by Tom Griffin

April 23- May 3, 2020

The place is a communal residence in a New England city, where four mentally handicapped men live under the supervision of an earnest, but increasingly "burned out" young social worker named Jack.

Mingled with scenes from the daily lives of these four, where "little things" sometimes become momentous (and often very funny), are moments of great poignancy when, with touching effectiveness, we are reminded that the handicapped, like the rest of us, want only to love and laugh and find some meaning and purpose in the brief time that they, like their more fortunate brothers, are allotted on this earth.

Lake Worth Playhouse is located at 713 Lake Ave in Downtown Lake Worth. Valet Parking is available for $5. Street and lot parking is also available.

The Playhouse Black Box Series offers a unique selection of plays featuring the works of nationally and internationally established playwrights whose subjects or themes are both thought provoking and relevant to today's world. All works selected and presented in the series make perfect use of the Playhouse's 70 seat Stonzek Studio Theater, an intimate setting which provides the audience with a personal and visceral theatre going experience. The focus of the series is on the story, writing and acting of a chosen work with very basic technical arrangements.





