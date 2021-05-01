Lake Worth Playhouse Announces 2021/22 Black Box Season

Lake Worth Playhouse has announced its 2021/22 Black Box Season. Tickets go on sale this summer.

For more information, visit https://www.lakeworthplayhouse.org/bbscurrent

Check out the full lineup below.

The Shadowbox

by Michael Cristofer

September 3-12, 2021

Joe, Brian, and Felicity come from different walks of life, different parts of the country, and are in different stages of accepting the things they have in common: they are all dying of cancer, and they are all living out their final days, in company with friends and family, in homey hospice cottages on the green and pleasant grounds of a large California hospital. They are observed, studied, and counseled by an invisible Interviewer as they talk candidly about their emotional and physical struggles, and face interpersonal challenges: Joe's wife Maggie, in denial about her husband's impending death, refuses to go inside his cottage; artistic Brian, busy trying to write and paint enough for twelve lifetimes, must mediate between his ex-wife Beverly and his boyfriend Mark; and Felicity, confused and in pain, refuses to die until she gets a visit from her daughter Claire - a daughter who has been dead for years. Winner! 1977 Pulitzer Prize for Drama Winner! 1977 Tony Award for Best Play.

Rosencrantz & Guilgenstern Are Dead

by Tom Stoppard

December 3-12, 2021

Acclaimed as a modern dramatic masterpiece, Rosencrantz & Guildenstern Are Dead is the fabulously inventive tale of Hamlet as told from the worm's-eye view of the bewildered Rosencrantz and Guildenstern, two minor characters in Shakespeare's play. In Tom Stoppard's best-known work, this Shakespearean Laurel and Hardy finally get a chance to take the lead role, but do so in a world where echoes of Waiting for Godot resound, where reality and illusion intermix, and where fate leads our two heroes to a tragic but inevitable end.

Water By The Spoonful

by Quiara Algria Hudes

January 28 - February 6, 2022

In a far corner of the internet, moderator "Haikumom" (aka Odessa Ortiz) leads a chat room for recovering drug addicts. From behind their screens, these individuals who might never encounter each other in real life - a student, an IRS-pusher, and a financier- forge a bond as strong as blood. Off the computer, however, in a Puerto Rican neighborhood in North Philly, Odessa Ortiz's real-life family is falling apart. Her nephew, Elliot, has returned from Iraq both physically and emotionally broken. Her niece, Yaz, is unable to reconcile her identity as a North Philly girl from the barrio with her upper-crust, intellectual lifestyle. Her sister, who was the mother that Odessa could never be, is dying of cancer. Inventive and timely, "Water By The Spoonful" is a powerful, compassionate look at the meaning of family, and the burdens we must carry to protect it.

True West

by Sam Shepard

April 22 - May 1, 2022

This American classic explores alternatives that might spring from the demented terrain of the California landscape. Sons of a desert-dwelling alcoholic and a suburban wanderer clash over a film script. Austin, the achiever, is working on a script he has sold to producer Sal Kimmer when Lee, a demented petty thief, drops in. He pitches his own idea for a movie to Kimmer, who then wants Austin to junk his bleak, modern love story and write Lee's trashy Western tale.