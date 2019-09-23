Kravis Center's Public Ticket Sale Begins October 5

Public Ticket Sale Day for the 2019-2020 season of the Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts will be Saturday, October 5, at 10 am.

To get tickets and see the season's entire line-up visit the Kravis Center's official website at kravis.org or view the season brochure at kravis.org/brochure.

The Kravis Center's hit series, Kravis On Broadway features seven top-touring shows, the first three of which will be on sale on October 5 at 10 am, including FIDDLER ON THE ROOF, THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG and A BRONX TALE.

Over 300 shows performed by an array of dynamic artists promise to provide unforgettable entertainment for people of all ages. From family-friendly shows like A Charlie Brown Christmas Live On stage and Pout-Pout Fish, to ladies night out with the Bachelor Live and the Naked Magicians. Not to mention everyone's favorite game show, The Price is Right Live.

Get your seats for laugh-out-loud comedy featuring John Waters and Forbidden Broadway, for incredible music you'll want to hear the Isley Brothers, Kenny G, Rick Springfield and more.

Save with subscriptions to Regional Arts Classical Concert Series, featuring world renowned artists and orchestras. Also available is the Adults At Leisure series, which presents a selection of morning shows and afternoon matinees.

The Center's PEAK series, featuring artistic, innovative and diverse entertainment, includes a line-up of groundbreaking performances in dance, drama, music and more including Haitian singer Bélo, Japanese troupe Enra, Jon Boogz and Lil Buck and many more.



There are three ways to purchase tickets on Saturday, October 5: online 24/7 through the Kravis Center's official website at kravis.org; by phone at 561-832-7469 or 800-572-8471; or in person at the temporary Box Office in Rinker Playhouse (open 10 am to 5 pm), located at 701 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach. A small selection of shows will go on sale at a later date.

The Kravis Center offers priority seating to donors according to their level of giving. For more information about becoming a donor, call 561-651-4320 or visit kravis.org/membership.





Related Articles Shows View More Palm Beach Stories

More Hot Stories For You