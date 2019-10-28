Kravis Center Will Present MYSTERY SCIENCE THEATER 3000 LIVE

The award-winning TV comedy "Mystery Science Theater 3000" (MST3K) is coming to West Palm Beach in an all-new LIVE show featuring Joel Hodgson, original host and the creative vision behind the beloved TV and Netflix comedy series for more than three decades, in his final live tour. Produced by Alternaversal LLC, Mystery Science Theater 3000 Live: The Great Cheesy Movie Circus Tour will play the Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts on November 26 at 8 pm, with the never-before-screened film: Circus of Horrors.

Following the wildly successful "Watch Out for Snakes! Tour" in 2017 and "30th Anniversary Tour" in 2018, Hodgson will don the red jumpsuit one final time as Joel Robinson to host Mystery Science Theater 3000 Live: The Great Cheesy Movie Circus Tour alongside the world's greatest - and only - movie riffing robots, Tom Servo, Crow, and Gypsy. The show gives fans the chance to sit in the same theater with their favorite characters and promises all of the MST3K signatures and rapid-fire hilarity that have built MST3K's loyal following over more than 30 years: a cheesy B-movie, hilarious riffing, wisecracking robots, silly sketches, and Hodgson in the red jumpsuit as host Joel Robinson.

"This is our third national tour, and it's bigger than the first two combined!," said Hodgson. "I really wanted to do something special since it's my farewell tour with MST3K Live. Also, Tom, Crow, and Gypsy have become such great live performers, I decided to give them the ultimate challenge: a movie riffing robot circus!"

Premiering in 1988 on KTMA-TV in Minneapolis, MST3K has earned its place in history as one of the Top 100 TV Shows of all time (Time, Rolling Stone, Entertainment Weekly), receiving multiple Emmy nominations, and a Peabody Award along the way. Following a recordsetting Kickstarter campaign, the series was revived in 2017 with all new episodes now streaming on Netflix.

Mystery Science Theater 3000 Live: The Great Cheesy Movie Circus Tour will play the Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts on November 26 at 8 pm. Tickets start at $32 and may be purchased online through the Kravis Center's official website at kravis.org; in person at the Box Office, located at 701 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach; or by phone at 561.832.7469 or 800.572.8471. Group orders of 10 or more please call 561.651.4438 or 561.651.4304. Student and Educator Rush: Present your student or educator ID at the box office window to receive 50% off your ticket purchase.





