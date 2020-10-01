Kravis Center Unveils New Visitor Information and Guide

The venue shared detailed policies around mask wearing, ticket returns and more in the midst of the pandemic.

The Kravis Center for the performing arts has announced an update regarding COVID-19 safety rules and regulations.

They released the following information via their website:

"Thank you for your interest in visiting the Kravis Center. Please know that we take the health and safety of our visitors, artists, volunteers and staff seriously and will continue to follow the latest, most current Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines to assist with slowing the spread of COVID-19.

We have instituted regular precautionary practices in our facilities which include enhanced cleaning and frequent disinfecting, including specifically high traffic and high touch areas, restrooms, and both front of house and back of house areas. We have installed new ion and UV-C technology that is known to be effective against airborne pathogens into all of our public space air handlers to ensure superior indoor air quality. In addition, hand sanitizing stations will be available throughout our facilities for your convenience.

If masks are considered desirable and appropriate protection by the CDC for venues similar to the Kravis Center at the time of your visit, we will be requiring masks of both staff and audiences.

If, within 14 days of your scheduled visit to the Kravis Center, you and/or members of your party have been in contact with anyone diagnosed with COVID-19, traveled to or from areas of substantial community spread, or if you have experienced any of the symptoms listed below, we ask that you please stay home and contact our Box Office to arrange a credit for a future performance or a refund.

• Fever of 100.4 degrees or higher

• Cough

• Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

• Sore throat

• New loss of taste or smell

• Other flu-like symptoms

There is always a risk of exposure to COVID-19 in any public place where people are present. The Kravis Center realizes that it cannot eliminate all risk but is committed to attempting to minimize the risk to those coming to our facilities.

Our efforts, however, do not replace important practices to keep yourself well, including vigilant hand hygiene, staying home when symptomatic and social distancing wherever possible.

Please know we intend to implement visitor policies in a flexible way depending on the varying level of disease transmission in our community. As a result, our visitor guidelines will continue to be refined based on the updated guidelines of the CDC and our local public health officials."

Canceled Performances and Events 2020-2021 Season

China Philharmonic Orchestra, November 15, 2020

Internationale Bach Stuttgart, November 22, 2020

George Li, Piano, December 9, 2020

The Doo Wop Project, December 21, 2020

Salute to Vienna New Year's Concert, January 1, 2021

Renée Fleming, Soprano, January 3, 2021

My Fair Lady, January 5-10, 2021

A tutti frutti and York Royal Theatre Presentation The Boy Who Cried Wolf, January 16, 2021

Moscow State Symphony Orchestra, January 18, 2021

The Chicago Symphony Orchestra, January 19, 2021

Michael Bolton, January 26, 2021

Cleveland Orchestra, January 28, 2021

An Intimate Evening with David Foster Hitman Tour Featuring Special Guest Katherine McPhee, January 30, 2021

The Philadelphia Orchestra, February 16-17, 2021

Enra, February 17-18, 2021

Buffalo Philharmonic, March 22, 2021

Beautiful The Carole King Musical, March 25, 2021

Riverdance 25th Anniversary Show, April 13-15, 2021

Quinteto Astor Piazzolla, April 24-25, 2021

Rescheduled Performances

If you have any questions about the status of your tickets after looking into the refund receipts, please send an email to boxoffice@kravis.org and a member of the Box office Team will contact you.

An Officer And A Gentleman, November 24-29, 2020. Rescheduled April 21-25, 2021.

Jimmy Buffet's Escape to Margaritaville, December 15-20, 2020. Rescheduled to January 5-10, 2021.

Rain A Tribute to the Beatles, April 16, 2020. Rescheduled to May 5, 2021.

Johnny Mathis The Voice of Romance Tour, April 18, 2020. Rescheduled to April 12, 2021.

One Night of Queen Performed by Gary Mullen and The Works, May 9, 2020. Rescheduled to May 19, 2021.

Bill Maher, June 27, 2020. Rescheduled to June 12, 2021.

Visiting Presenters



Outback Presents Nate Bargatze Good Problem To Have, April 26, 2020. Rescheduled to May 20, 2021. All purchased tickets remain valid for this new date.

For more information visit: https://www.kravis.org/covid-19/

