Kravis Center Revises Lunch & Learn ON Feb 24 with ALEXANDER HAMILTON: THE MAN BEHIND THE MUSICAL

The Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts has announced a change in the Lunch & Learn scheduled for Monday, February 24.

February 24 at 11:30 am (Monday)

Lunch & Learn:

Alexander Hamilton:

The Man Behind the Musical

Lecturer: Dr. Robert Watson

(A Kravis Center Cultural Society Event)

You loved the Tony Award-winning musical, now learn the real story. Alexander Hamilton's life reads like a Shakespearean tragedy, from his struggles as a child in the West Indies and the loss of his family, to his early demise from a duel. Yet, it was also triumphant and, against all odds, he emerged as a leading force during the Revolutionary War, Constitutional Convention, and America's Founding. Go behind the scenes to learn surprising and inspiring aspects of the great founder's life you never knew and stories that set the context for the major scenes in the musical.

Gimelstob Ballroom in the Cohen Pavilion

Tickets: $95

Note: Admission includes lunch prepared by Catering by The Breakers at the Kravis Center.

Sponsored by Bonnie and Steven Stern

This Lunch & Learn replaces the previously announced Conversation with Aerin Lauder, moderated by Pamela Fiori.

How to Get Tickets:

Tickets are available for purchase online through the Kravis Center's official website at kravis.org; in person at the Box Office, located at 701 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach; or by phone at 561.832.7469 or 800.572.8471. For Group Sales please call 561.651.4438 or 561.651.4304.





Related Articles Shows View More Palm Beach Stories

More Hot Stories For You