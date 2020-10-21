Kravis Center Public Ticket Sale For 20/21 Season Starts This Friday.

Tickets go on sale at 10 AM this Friday.

The Kravis Center for the Performing Arts continues its tradition of offering a diverse season with something for everyone. Visit kravis.org/performance-calendar for the most up to date 2020-2021 season line-up.

The Kravis Center's Continuing Arts Education offerings include Lunch & Learn Events, the African-American Film Festival, the Kravis Film & Literary Club, The Writers' Academy, and Lectures.



The Kravis Center will hold its Public Ticket Sale Day for most 2020-2021 season presentations (excluding individual tickets for certain Kravis On Broadway shows) beginning 10 am this Friday, October 23. Guests may order their tickets online only at the Kravis Center's official website at www.kravis.org.

Kravis Center donors have the privilege of ordering tickets in advance of Public Ticket Sale Day. All fees will be waived this Friday and Saturday (October 23-24).

During these difficult and challenging times, the public support is more important than ever before The Center has returned over $5-million in ticket sales to date. We continue to work to carry out our mission and to keep the Center going for the community. We are grateful for those who have given and are dependent on the generosity and support of future donations.

For more information about becoming a donor, call 561.651/4320 or visit kravis.org/membership.

Shows View More Palm Beach Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You