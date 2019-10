Kravis Center Offers A Dozen Dazzling Productions In November

The Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts is offering a dozen dynamic, diverse and dazzling presentations in November.

Complexions Contemporary Ballet: Star Dust from Bach to David Bowie - November 3

The Simon & Garfunkel Story - November 6

Mercy Killers: Healing the Heart of American Healthcare - November 8-9

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - November 12-17

National Symphony Orchestra of Ukraine - November 19

A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM - November 22-December 8

Gilberto Santa Rosa: Amor de los Amores Tour 2019 - November 22

The StepCrew - November 25

Mystery Science Theater 3000 Live: The Great Cheesy Movie Circus Tour - November 26

ONCE - November 27

Daniel Tosh - November 29

Dave Koz and Friends Christmas Tour 2019 - November 30

Tickets are available for purchase online through the Kravis Center's official website at kravis.org; in person at the Box Office, located at 701 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach; or by phone at 561.832.7469 or 800.572.8471. For Group Sales please call 561.651.4438 or 561.651.4304.





